Macomb County Clerk files lawsuit, claims she's the victim of a conspiracy

(WXYZ) - Embattled Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has filed a federal lawsuit tonight claiming she is the target of a conspiracy.
Spranger accuses county officials, a judge and others of colluding to prevent her from doing her job.
She is demanding more than $100,000 in damages and wants some court decisions against her overturned.
The Republican is representing herself in the lawsuit and suggests the alleged conspiracy is politically motivated.
