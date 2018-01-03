Macomb County Clerk files lawsuit, claims she's the victim of a conspiracy

2 hours ago
(WXYZ) - Embattled Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has filed a federal lawsuit tonight claiming she is the target of a conspiracy.

Spranger accuses county officials, a judge and others of colluding to prevent her from doing her job.

She is demanding more than $100,000 in damages and wants some court decisions against her overturned.

The Republican is representing herself in the lawsuit and suggests the alleged conspiracy is politically motivated.

