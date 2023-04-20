Man charged with murdering WWJ anchor and beating family will not face murder trial

(WXYZ) — There will be no murder trial for the 55-year-old Pontiac man charged with attacking and killing WWJ news anchor Jim Matthews.

Arthur Williamson pleaded no contest in Macomb County court Thursday morning.

It's been almost 7 months to the day since Williamson tied up Matthews' girlfriend and her two young children in Matthews' Chesterfield Township home.

When Matthews, whose legal name is Nicolai, came home, Williamson brutally murdered him.

Brother of Matthews, Joe Nicolai told 7 Action News, "It comes up in my mind every day. The medical examiner had indicated that my brother was struck in excess of 29 times, they counted 29 hammer strikes on the back of his head."

From court hearing testimony Nicolai said he knows, "Hunter the 10-year-old, he’s crying, he’s throwing up in his mouth but he’s duck taped. It just gets worse and how does somebody come to do that, with the record of this guy being in and out of jail."

7 investigators found that Williamson had a criminal record dating back nearly 30 years before the murder.

Nicolai said Williamson had been friends with Nicole, Jim's girlfriend for at least 2 years going fishing with the kids and attending carnivals.

"Williamson was a trusted friend to Nicole and he had called her that night to come over for drugs," said Nicolai. "It was his birthday I understand, but she was the one that had let him into the house."

When asked how the kids are doing Nicolai said, "The kids are amazingly, they’re doing well. A lot better than I would expect for what they’ve gone through."

Williamson pled no contest to first-degree premeditated murder (life felony), two counts of assault with intent to murder (up to life felony), and three counts of unlawful imprisonment (15-year felony) as a fourth habitual offender which guarantees a mandatory 25-year sentence for the assault and unlawful imprisonment charges.

Assistant Prosecutor Steve Fox agreed to not add any additional charges from this incident as part of Williamson’s no contest plea.

Macomb County prosecutor Peter Lucido said, "I’ve been practicing over 35 years. I have not yet seen too many that walk in taking a life sentence and just pleading."

Lucido said Williamson will most likely spend life in prison and will be sentenced on May 31.

"Be more aware of people you are hanging around with," said Nicolai. "This is what happens when you hang around with people who have drugs."