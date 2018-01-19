Man recovering after family says he was hit by a car, police say he has a seizure

NEW HAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Did a New Haven man have a seizure? Or get hit by a car?

His family tells us police told them one thing while doctors another.

Dylan Rittenhouse is in the hospital recovering with more than 100 stitches.

Rittenhouse’s family says he walked his sister to her boyfriend’s house and was coming back early Thursday morning when he started across a street, then didn’t remember anything.

“The next thing he knew, he was waking up on the other side of the street up on a sidewalk,” says Dylan’s aunty Lynnette Rittenhouse.

His family says Dylan walked home and then they called 911. When police arrived they say, police shrugged it off as Dylan having another seizure.

“He’s been having seizures since he was 7-years-old. He’s 24-years-old,” Lynnette says. “So, no, and no seizure had done this to him. None. He got hit by a vehicle.”

The family says doctors told them Dylan was likely hit by a car near the intersection of Clark and Amherst.

“Roughly about 120 stitches in his face, so I hope this person that has done it Is proud of themselves,” Lynette says. “They need to really turn themself. Because it’s bad. It really is. Because basically you just left him out there and didn’t have enough nerve to even stop.”

I asked the family if anyone searched the area for car parts. They say they did, but didn’t find any.

I also talked with Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. A sergeant tells me something that serious would usually have been brought up in a daily briefing - it wasn’t - and they would have to get back to me in the morning after searching for the police report.