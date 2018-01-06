Mike's Heating & Cooling owner fixes metro Detroit man's furnace for free

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Shelby Township Police Department posted a feel-good story on their Facebook page.

One officer responded to a call from an elderly man whose furnace had gone out and wouldn't re-light. When the officer arrived, the temperature inside the home was 36 degrees.

Sensing that the man was worried about not having money for a furnace repair, the officer called Mike's Heating & Cooling to see what they could do, offering to pay for the services with his own money.

Mike, the owner, arrived promptly and cleaned and inspected the furnace, replaced worn parts and got heat flowing into the home again.

He then told the officer that he wouldn't accept his money, and that the visit, parts and labor would be free.

"Thanks for looking out for your community, Mike!" Shelby PD said in the Facebook post.