Sources: Warren judge arrested after allegedly rear-ending bus while under the influence

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb County judge was arrested after allegedly rear-ending a SMART bus in Sterling Heights while he was believed to be under the influence, according to sources and online arrest records.

Sources say John M. Chmura, chief Judge of the 37th District Court, was arrested and booked in the Macomb County Jail for suspicion of driving impaired.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

Warren judge arrested following a crash in Sterling Heights

A search of an online state police database shows Chmura was arrested and booked on March 26 for a "traffic offense" in Sterling Heights, and a warrant request was submitted. The police report number listed for the arrest was the same police report number Sterling Heights Police provided for the SMART bus crash.

Early Wednesday afternoon, Sterling Heights police emailed a press release stating that on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., a Ford Fusion rear-ended a SMART bus on Van Dyke Avenue near Triangle Drive. Police said the driver of the Fusion was suspected of being impaired and was arrested, but his identity was not released.

The location of the crash is near two bus stops. What appeared to be oil dry was seen on the road next to the stop.

WXYZ

Police say two people on board the bus were treated for injuries on scene and released. SMART says the bus was stopped when it was hit, but the bus received minimal damage. No serious injuries were reported.

When asked by text message about the allegations, Chmura replied that he has "no comment at this time."

According to his online biography, Chmura passed the bar in 1988 and was appointed to the 37th District Court Bench by Gov. John Engler in 1996. Chmura has been chief judge in Warren since 2008.

WXYZ file photo

Sterling Heights police say the driver of the Fusion was booked and processed at the Macomb County Jail pending results from a blood test. No details have been provided about charges or a possible arraignment date.