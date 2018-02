VIDEO: Driver caught on camera causing numerous crashes on 8 Mile in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - When a man saw a woman driving wildly, recklessly, and dangerously on 8 Mile near Mound in Warren Monday morning he grabbed his cell phone and started recording.

Now that video has gone viral, getting hundreds of thousands of views on his Facebook Page.

Warren Police tell 7 Action News right now they are waiting on medical tests and toxicology results to answer a big question: Was the driver suffering a medical emergency— or on drugs?

One thing is clear in the video posted on by a man who goes by the name Duncan Pinderhughes - something wasn’t right.

ou can see a driver speeding in circles on 8 Mile near Mound yesterday morning. She repeatedly goes off the road, drives the wrong way, and eventually slams into other drivers.

When she apparently tries to take off, a witness tells her to sit down. She tells him she doesn’t know him and he then takes action, makes sure she doesn’t go anywhere.

Police say charges are pending, and will be dependent on the findings from the medical evaluation.