Board of Commissioners approves use of body cameras for Oakland County Sheriff's Office

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution Thursday night to advance the implementation of a law enforcement body-worn camera program.

The resolution approves the implementation of a 1,000-unit body-worn camera system within the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The OSCO is the third-largest law enforcement agency in the state.

“Body-worn cameras bring additional state-of-the-art policing techniques to the sheriff’s office, and they will go a long way in improving trust between officers and the public,” Commissioner Janet Jackson, who sponsored the resolution, said. “Cameras don’t lie, and through this initiative we’re demonstrating that we care about the safety of everyone in the community, including our residents and deputies. It will truly help ensure justice for all.”

The cost of the program is estimated to be $3.1 million for the first five years, which includes the equipment, maintenance and operation of the system.