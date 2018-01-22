Clarkston woman facing homelessness wins $390K in Michigan lottery's Lucky For Life

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Clarkston woman who was almost homeless will now be getting $25,000 a year for life.

Shawna Donnelly matched the five white balls that were drawn on January 15th in the Lucky For Life drawing by the Michigan lottery.

The 50-year-old purchased her ticket at the 7-Eleven on Sashabaw in Clarkston.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and had a feeling I should check my tickets,” said Donnelly in a news released. “When I saw I matched five numbers, I must have refreshed my phone 100 times to make sure I really won! The last year has been the most difficult of my life. I’ve been taking care of my mom full-time, and it’s hard to make ends meet. Winning this prize couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Donnelly picked the lump sum option, so instead of of $25,000 a year, she received a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000. She says she plans to buy a new home and car and then save whatever's left.

The Michigan lottery's Luck For Life drawings take place Mondays and Thursdays at 10: 35 p.m.