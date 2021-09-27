'Every time it rains we just brace ourselves for the power going out.' Residents fed up over power problems

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — We’re getting a closer look at the problems facing one Southfield neighborhood where people have lost power 9 times since June.

Mayor Ken Siver tells 7 Action News he was calling DTE Energy after several power outages, “I did not get any return phone calls.”

Siver says that changed when several Oakland County Mayors did a Zoom meeting with DTE last week and DTE came out to meet with him.

The mayor showed us where trees were trimmed last week after the latest power outage. But the mayor says the trees are not cut far enough back, new trees growing had their tops cut off but are still growing into lower lines for telephone and cable TV and will eventually grow into the top power lines.

“So, I think I’ve gotten their attention. Now I want to know if they’re going to follow through,” Mayor Siver says.

“9 times this past summer we’ve lost power,” Allan Watson says.

And he wants DTE to come out and survey trees and infrastructure now.

“From my experience, DTE is impossible to deal with. They know how to get me my bill!” Watson says laughing.

D’Andre Farmer lives on Roxbury where the trees were trimmed last week. DTE has said they are spending an additional $70 million on tree trimming this year.

“Every time it rains, we’re bracing for the power to go out,” he says.

DTE will be back out in the Magnolia subdivision on October 21. The utility also says people are responsible for trimming trees near their own single service line that drops from the pole to their home.

