Karmanos Cancer Institute physician Dr. Vainutis Vaitkevicius dies at 90

9:23 PM, Jan 1, 2018
14 mins ago
Patricia A. Ellis
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(WXYZ) - Karmanos Cancer Institute  and Wayne State University are mourning the death of Dr. Vainutis Vaitkevicius.

Dr. Vee, as he was known, passed away on Christmas Eve. He had retired to Houghton in 2016.

The funeral is set for 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Royal Oak. Dr. Vee will lie in state beginning at 9:30 a.m.

