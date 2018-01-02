Karmanos Cancer Institute physician Dr. Vainutis Vaitkevicius dies at 90

(WXYZ) - Karmanos Cancer Institute and Wayne State University are mourning the death of Dr. Vainutis Vaitkevicius.

Dr. Vee, as he was known, passed away on Christmas Eve. He had retired to Houghton in 2016.

The funeral is set for 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Royal Oak. Dr. Vee will lie in state beginning at 9:30 a.m.