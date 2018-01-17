MDOT to build new pedestrian bridge over M-5 in Oakland County

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $4.5 million to build a new pedestrian bridge over M-5 between Maple Road and Pontiac Trail.

MDOT partnered with the Charter Township of Commerce on the project, who is contributing $1.1 million toward aesthetic upgrades, including special lighting and bridge railings.

The bridge will be located just north of Maple Road and will connect the Michigan Air Line Trail.

Two lines will be maintained in each direction on M-5 for most of the project. Continuous shoulder closures are planned.

M-5 is expected to be closed for two weekends between Maple Road and Pontiac Trail for bridge beam setting and other bridge work.

Occasional single-lane closures are also anticipated, MDOT says.

The first weekend closure is scheduled in the spring to set spring beams. The second weekend closure is expected to be in July to remove construction materials and will require equipment on the roadway under the bridge.