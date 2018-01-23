Missing Madison Heights' man's family wants answers as someone pulls down posters

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - It is a Metro Detroit mystery, but the question is: Was it murder? Was there foul play involved in the disappearance of a Madison Heights man?

According to the victim’s family, something does not add up.

The loved ones of 31-year-old Donnie Martin are holding out hope. However, their hearts ache more each day that he’s still gone.

The Martin family has been working feverishly with police and Crime Stoppers. Posters have been put up all over the cities of Detroit and Madison Heights.

They're asking: Does someone out there not want the truth to come out? Does someone out there not want this particular case solved?

Those thoughts are swirling around for good reason.

Since, Donnie disappeared this past summer, the Crime Stoppers missing person posters of Donnie continue to be trashed, destroyed or torn down. Those closest to Donnie Martin, believe they know precisely way.

The family is trying to raise money for a Crime Stoppers billboard.

If you would like to help, a GoFundMe page has been set up.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Donnie Martin, do the right thing. Call Crime Stoppers, Madison Heights or Detroit police.

Remember, you don’t have to tell them who you are. Please, just tell them what you know.