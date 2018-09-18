Oakland County begins annual flu vaccination program

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Oakland County Health Division is urging residents to get the flu vaccine as they have started their annual flu vaccination program.

The county is offering flu shots for people for $30 at both health division offices in Pontiac and Southfield.

Those who are ages 65 and older are also eligible for a high-dose flu shot, which costs $57.

"Protect yourself and loved ones with an annual flu shot," said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. "Vaccination can reduce the risk of getting the flu and help protect the health of others in the community."

Clinic hours are 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays-Fridays. Pre-payment and registration are not available as the walk-in clinics.

The health division will also hold three walk-in community clinics on the following dates:

Tuesday, October 2, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Costick Center, 28600 11 Mile Road, Farmington Hills

Wednesday, October 3, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Older Persons' Commission, 650 Letica Dr., Rochester

Wednesday, October 24, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Troy Community Center, 3179 Livernois, Troy

Payment options include cash, credit card, Medicare, Medicaid and some insurance. Please bring a picture ID and all insurance cards to the clinic.

The health division also participates int he Vaccines for Children program which offers vaccines at no cost for eligible kids up to 18 years old.