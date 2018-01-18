Three men charged in Pontiac drug deal double homicide

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - Three men have been charged with homicide after a drug deal gone wrong in Pontiac.

Two suspects were seen fleeing a residence in the 800 block of Robinwood Avenue after gunshots were reported.

A 34-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were located inside of the residence and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies located a man who was upstairs during the shooting and two young children who were inside of the home, none of which were injured during the incident.

The shooting reportedly occurred as a result of a marijuana purchase that was set up by the suspects from the deceased male that resulted in the shooting.

Austin Ray Cooper, 21, of Pontiac, was charged with two counts of homicide and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Jordan Gabriel Garcia-Tinoco, 17, of Auburn Hills, was charged with two counts of homicide and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Giovanni Kijuan Mccaa, 17, of Pontiac, was charged with two counts of homicide and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Bond was denied for all three men. They will appear in court again on Feb. 1.