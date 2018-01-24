Mother and son found dead in their Port Huron home, police investigating

Nia Harden
6:00 PM, Jan 24, 2018
30 mins ago

Port Huron police are looking into the death of a mother and son.  Wednesday morning they were called to a house on 10th Street near Electric Avenue for a welfare check.  Police say a neighbor was concerned after seeing a full mailbox.

The Port Huron Fire Department confirms that a mother and son were found dead at a home on the 2600 block of 10th Street this morning.  Officials suspect the pair died from carbon monoxide poisoning.  An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) - Port Huron police are looking into the death of a mother and son. 

Wednesday morning they were called to a house on 10th Street near Electric Avenue for a welfare check. 

Police say a neighbor was concerned after seeing a full mailbox. 

Inside they found a 91-year-old woman and her 65-year-old son dead on the first floor. Lt. Roger Wesch with the police department says the two had been dead for a few weeks.

The fire department checked for carbon monoxide and didn’t locate anything. 

Wesch says they don’t believe there was any foul play, but they’re not ruling it out. 

“We've already canvased the neighborhood and we haven't found any thing suspicious so we will continue to check the phones, the call logs and check with family members. My understanding is they were pretty private people and kept themselves,” Wesch says. 

The two bodies are being looked at by a medical examiner. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top