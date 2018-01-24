Mother and son found dead in their Port Huron home, police investigating

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) - Port Huron police are looking into the death of a mother and son.

Wednesday morning they were called to a house on 10th Street near Electric Avenue for a welfare check.

Police say a neighbor was concerned after seeing a full mailbox.

Inside they found a 91-year-old woman and her 65-year-old son dead on the first floor. Lt. Roger Wesch with the police department says the two had been dead for a few weeks.

The fire department checked for carbon monoxide and didn’t locate anything.

Wesch says they don’t believe there was any foul play, but they’re not ruling it out.

“We've already canvased the neighborhood and we haven't found any thing suspicious so we will continue to check the phones, the call logs and check with family members. My understanding is they were pretty private people and kept themselves,” Wesch says.

The two bodies are being looked at by a medical examiner.