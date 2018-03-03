Good Samaritan critically hurt trying to help accident victims on I-94

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) - A young man from Detroit did not hesitate to help strangers, knowing he could end up hurt himself.

Twenty-four-year-old Virgil Wilson sprung into action to help his fellow man.

Now, he’s in the hospital, seriously hurt, but a hero, after rushing to the aid of two metro Detroiters involved in an accident on i-94.

Sadly, in the accident a Westland mother lost her life and her 13-year-old daughter suffered some injuries, but is expected to pull through.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.

Watch in the video player above as police and those close to Virgil talk about what happened early Thursday morning.