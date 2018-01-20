Police in Washtenaw County searching for missing teen with a gun

10:50 PM, Jan 19, 2018
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing endangered 17-year-old from Ypsilanti Township.

Kjahili Robinson was last seen as he left home after an argument with his family at around 5:30 p.m. He has not been seen since.

When he left home he was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket with black pants.

Police say he has spoken of harming himself in the past and was last seen in possession of a firearm.

If you know where he is, contact 911 immediately.

 

