14-year-old suffers concussion in hit and run accident, police search for driver

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 14-year-old varsity cheerleader is now dealing with a concussion.

“I tried to turn my bike to get out of the way and he hit the front of my tire and I fell off,” said Isabelle Rodriguez.

The teen fell off her bike at the intersection of Outer Drive and Michigan Ave. around 2:30 p.m.

“I look up at him to see if he was going to stop and he had his phone in his hand. He looked back at me, and he took off,” she adds.

She tells us as the man fled, witnesses ran to her rescue.

“They came out their cars and were like 'OMG are you okay and called 9-1-1'," she adds.

Paramedics did come to the scene, but Isabelle did not go to the emergency room.

She left with a bruise on her leg and woke up feeling the impact of the hit.

“She sent me a text midday saying the classroom was loud, the lights were hurting her head,” says her mother, Lauren Rodriguez.

Her mother Lauren took her to the pediatrician where she received some unfortunate news that’s ending her cheer season.

“She has been diagnosed with a moderate concussion,” her mother adds.

She says her season may be taken away, but this mom is grateful her child is still alive.

She’s asking whoever was behind the wheel of the car that hit her daughter to do the right thing.

“Come forward. Turn yourself in. Put your phone down. No text is that important,” Rodriguez adds.

According to the police report and 911 dispatch police are looking for a silver Honda.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police.