Cold temperatures don't stop thief caught on tape breaking into cars Downriver

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Melvindale police are reminding their residents to lock their car doors after a rash of car break-ins.

Police say the thefts were reported days after Christmas.

One woman that lives near Dix Road and Corbin says her car and her parents' car were broken into.

Her surveillance video caught a man taking money out of her car.

"He opens up the drivers side door on my parents vehicle, the passenger side door on my vehicle, and goes to the neighbor's driveway across the street,” the victim says.

Police say the man in the video may be connected to other car break-ins. They’re still investigating.