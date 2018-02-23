Dearborn Police seeking suspects who stole over $4,000 in video games, consoles

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Dearborn Police Department is seeking to identify two suspects who stole over $4,000 in video games and consoles from a business in Dearborn.

Officers responded to the 7500 block of Greenfield on Feb. 20 and observed smashed glass.

Surveillance footage showed that two men utilized a sledgehammer to break out the front door glass to gain entry, police say.

Once inside, the first suspect began grabbing video games and consoles off the shelves. The second suspect is seen entering a short time later and grabbed a white PlayStation off the shelf behind the front counter.

Both suspects were seen to exit the store and flee in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described by police as a black man, 18-25 years old wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie, black pants, and one red and one black glove. He was also seen carrying a black Nike duffel bag with a green strap.

Police describe the second suspect as a black man, 18-25 years old, wearing a blue jacket, black hoodie, dark colored jeans and gray gloves.

"The public’s assistance both locally and regionally is our greatest asset to combat crime," said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad. "Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to call the Dearborn Police.”

