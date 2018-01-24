Hamtramck man says his family was treated unfairly by police during a traffic stop

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) - A family in Hamtramck is demanding answers after they say they were unfairly treated during a traffic stop.

On January 3, Nasser Almasmari said he was pulled over by Hamtramck Police for an expired tag. He was also ticketed for no insurance.

He said on that day the temperatures were subzero. Also with him at the time, his pregnant wife, baby, toddler and teenage son.

He said his family was forced to be in the cold for too long during the traffic stop.

He said the police towed his car and when his family asked for a ride home, the officers said no.

Almasmari said they were forced to walk home in the cold.

He wrote his city councilor about the incident and the post is going viral.

On Tuesday, he brought his concerns to the city council meeting. With the help of a translator he spoke during the public comment section.

Hamtramck Police Chief Ann Moise said she saw the social media post and she was glad Almasmari brought his concerns to the council in person. She doesn’t know whether the events happened as he said they did, but she will investigate.

"We want to make sure everyone is treated fairly and with respect that's always been our goal, so we’d like to get to the bottom of it and make sure if there was something that happened that we should use it as a training tool and make sure it doesn't happen to someone again."

Almasmari said he has hired a lawyer. Moise said she will be meeting with the family in the coming days.