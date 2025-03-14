Investigation into Garden City house explosion turns toward suspicious driver

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators are turning their attention to the man who drove his car through the garage moments after the house explosion in Garden City.

Explosion damages Garden City home, no one was hurt, officials say

“He drove past me, and the side of his face seemed to have some soot or black stuff all over it,” Steve Warne said.

Warne got a decent look at the strange man who rammed his way out of the garage at 6562 Silvio shortly after the explosion around 6:15 pm on Thursday. He had never seen him in the neighborhood before.

“As the car finally made it out, the guy drove past me at a high rate of speed trying to get out of here, and I tried to get a license plate, and there was no plate on the car,” Warne said.

Garden City police say that driver is now a significant point of their investigation.

“We're actively looking to find out who was driving that vehicle. It's a newer model colored Chevy sedan. We don't know who the occupant is; that's what we're looking for right now,” said Sgt. Craig Lewis of the Garden City Police Department.

We contacted the woman who lives at the house in question but have not heard back. Neighbors like Kevin Pietraz are still wrapping their heads around what happened.

“Don't know what to think. What's going on? Did something happen? Hopefully, the neighborhood is safe,” Pietraz said.

The Garden City Police Department says there's no immediate risk to the community. DTE crews were on scene Friday to make sure its gas equipment was still in good working order. The ATF is assisting with the investigation.

The Garden City Fire Department says the explosion that stunned the community started with a fire in the basement.

“We were very fortunate there were no other injuries or no other homes or residences that were damaged,” Chief Randy Keen said. “Obviously, when I was on my route here, you hear a house explosion. You never know what you're going to see.”

Anyone with information about the explosion or the driver of the car that broke through the garage, please call the Garden City Police Department: (734) 793-1700. https://www.gardencitymi.org/fixit

