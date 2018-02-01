Metro Detroit man providing local bars with Do It Yourself NARCAN kits

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) - A local musician is using his own battle with opioids to help others. He’s created a DIY NARCAN kit that he’s donating to local bars in Hamtramck.

The kits are small, they’re easy to carry or even put in your pocket. When you open the kit inside is a list of instructions and a dose or NARCAN - a lifesaver that can be the difference between life and death.

Scott Boyink is on his own mission to help fight the opioid epidemic.

“There’s a lot of programs out there trying to help people who are already addicted I felt that if I could speak to my own community I would have to hit them in the places they congregate,” he says.

He’s come up with his own DIY NARCAN kit, and is going around Hamtramck donating them to local bars.

It’s Scott’s way of helping combat the epidemic.

Bars like Whiskey in the Jar in Hamtramck say you never know when something like an overdose may happen, and it’s better to be prepared.

“Something we could possibly use at the front if something bad happens to somebody in the bar, besides calling an ambulance right away,” says manager Anthony Ruacho.

For Boyink it’s more than just a DIY NARCAN kit, it could save someone’s life.

“It’s just going to basically get everybody on a track to save a life before the pros get here,” he says.

Scott just started making these kits on Sunday. He tells me he’s made 8 so far.’

He says he needs about 12 more to get to his goal of providing the kits for a majority of the local bars in Hamtramck.