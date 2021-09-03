Parts of Downriver under State of Emergency over gas fumes

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A state of emergency has been declared for the city of Flat Rock as authorities investigate an unknown source of gas fumes.

Officials say the odor was first reported Monday night, which very soon culminated in a joint operation with more than 10 local, state, and federal agencies involved.

So far, a total of 7 residents have been evacuated and a school has been shut down as a precaution to protect the community.

As per the initial reports, the odor started South of Gibraltar Road stretching till Huron River Drive, and then this morning it was extended till the North of Vreeland.

Earlier today, Flat Rock Mayor, Mark Hammond stressed that the emergency teams are prepared if the current containment zone has to be expanded and public safety is a priority.

Meanwhile, most of the impacted residents feel satisfied with the safety measures in place. But would still like authorities to keep them informed as the situation develops.

Flat Rock residents are being urged to call 734-782-2496 if they smell an odor and to seek immediate medical attention if they experience shortness of breath or dizziness.