WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Rescue crews are on the scene of an apparent hole collapse at a home in Wyandotte.

It's happening in the area of 17th and Vinewood, which is east of Fort Street and north of Eureka. Crews are on the scene from Livonia, Dearborn, and Wyandotte.

Wyandotte police are only saying that two people were trapped in a hole in the backyard.

We have a report that U of M Lifeflight has arrived on the scene, but there is no word on injuries.