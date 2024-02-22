Taylor Police Department set to put robot 'dog' into service

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Tayor Police Department is about to get a robotic upgrade that will help with their crime fighting.

According to the Chief, the department will be receiving a RAD Dog in about three weeks. The device, known officially as a Robotic Assistance Device, has five cameras and two-way communication.

Officials believe the RAD Dog could be used to assess scenes to determine if there is any danger to officers before they enter. However, officers are expected to train with the device to figure out exactly how they will use it before it is officially put on duty.