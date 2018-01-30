Wayne police release sketch of suspect wanted in rape and assault of woman

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Wayne Police Department has issued a composite sketch of a man wanted in the sexual assault of a woman.

The incident happened at around 7:00 p.m. on January 25.

The victim, who is in her 40s, was walking home in the are of Merriman Road and Michigan Avenue. When she got home, the man enter her home without permission and sexually and physically assaulted her.

The man is described at African American, between 18 and 20-years-old.

He is 6'2" tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has shorter curly/twisted hair.

Anyone with information of whom the man is should call Lt. Ryan Strong at 734-721-1414 x1503 or Crime Stoppers at 800 SPEAK-UP .