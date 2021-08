RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Wall That Heals, a 3/4-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is coming to Riverview this weekend.

It's happening at Young Patriots Park just off Sibley near Fort St. The opening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. and it will be there through Sunday, Aug. 15.

It will be open to visitors 24/7.