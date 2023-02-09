Report: Officer brandished gun on approaching Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One of three Memphis Police officers who initially detained Tyre Nichols last month approached Nichols' car while brandishing his gun.

According to documents released by the city on Thursday, Preston Hemphill later admitted that he did not witness the reckless driving that was the justification for detaining Nichols.

That traffic stop quickly escalated into a beating involving other police officers and Nichols died three days later. Hemphill was fired last week.

The new information about Hemphill's actions is contained in a request from the Memphis police chief to prevent Hemphill from working in law enforcement again.