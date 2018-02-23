Residents blast mail delivery service in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Hundreds of residents in a southeast Michigan town are complaining of haphazard mail deliveries that arrived days late or not at all, threatening their health and family finances.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell held a town hall meeting Thursday, where more than 300 people shared their individual experiences with the Ypsilanti post office and heard from U.S. Post Office representatives about potential solutions to ongoing issues.

Residents complain that mail carriers have failed to deliver prescription drugs and pension checks. Some also say their mailboxes have been damaged or destroyed by carriers' trucks, that telephone complaint lines were never answered and that postal managers were rude when residents visited the post office in person.

Ypsilanti Postmaster Alicia Brown plans to hold monthly community meetings "so it won't get to this level."