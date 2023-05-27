River Rouge house fire destroys two homes, no injuries reported

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two River Rouge families are in need after a fire damaged two homes on Saturday.

The River Rouge Fire Department confirms the incident happened around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning near Maple and Genesee Streets in River Rouge.

The fire started in a couch and spread throughout the home and to the house next door. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A woman, who identified herself as a resident of the home, said she was forced to throw her grandchild out of a window to escape the fire.

Firefighters were able to rescue two urns containing cremated remains from the house.

Both homes were destroyed. No injuries have been reported.

No further information is known at this time as the investigation is ongoing. More information will be provided as soon as it is made available.