Rochester police searching for possible officer impersonator after woman pulled over

(WXYZ) — Rochester police say they are searching for a possible officer impersonator after an incident on December 19.

In a Facebook post, police say a woman was pulled over around 8:15 p.m. by a vehicle flashing red and blue lights near the area of Tienken and Washington. Police say she described the vehicle as a dark sedan with no visible police markings.

Police say she reported that once the vehicle was stopped behind her, it immediately shut off the emergency lights. She reportedly told police that a white male then approached her vehicle and asked her where she was coming from and if she had been drinking before taking her license and registration back to his vehicle.

According to police, the woman reported that once the man came back to her vehicle, he asked her to get out and she refused, saying she did not feel comfortable with the location and asked him if they could move to a better lit area or if he could call a second unit. That’s when the man reportedly handed her license and registration back and told her she was free to go.

Police say the woman called Rochester police and confirmed that it was not one of their officers or an officer from any surrounding agencies.

Police describe the suspicious person as 5’11,” around 200 to 240 pounds and possibly in his 30s. He reportedly has dirty blonde hair and slightly lighter facial hair with a stubble beard. He was described as wearing a dark blue windbreaker-type jacket with a dark-colored vest underneath and dark pants. He also reportedly had a belt with attachments that resembled a police belt.

“If you have been stopped or are being stopped and are unsure about the situation please call 911 and dispatch will be able to verify it for you,” said police in the post.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Rochester police at 248-651-9621.