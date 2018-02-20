Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:56PM EST expiring February 21 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Royal Oak historical society trying to find owner of 1951 class ring
3:23 PM, Feb 20, 2018
ROYAL OAK, Mich. - If your first name starts with R and your last name B, you're about 84-85 years old and attended Royal Oak High School, someone wants to return your lost possession.
The Royal Oak Historical Society is trying to find the rightful owner of a class ring found by a person using a metal detector.
The gold ring is from the Royal Oak class of 1951. It has a black rectangular stone with an acorn-shaped shield with RO inside.
The initials RFB are engraved in the inside band. The Royal Oak Historical Society went as far as looking through the 1951 Royal Oak High yearbook and identified anyone with the initials RB. Here's what they came up with:
Ronald Barr
Ralph Beyer
Ronald Birou
Robert Blackburn
Robert Boal
Anyone with information about the ring's owner is asked to call 248.439.1501.
