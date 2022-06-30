7 things to do in the D this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend in metro Detroit will be filled with food and music festivals as well as Fourth of July celebrations including Salute to American at Greenfield Village.
Jerk X Jollof returns and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park.
Here's a list of seven things to do in the Detroit area this weekend:
Friday
- Royal Oak Taco Fest
- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Downtown Royal Oak
- Tickets: bigtickets.com
- Michigan Rib Fest
- 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Canterbury Village
- Tickets: maingatetickets.com
- Salute to America
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Greenfield Village
- Ticket: thehenryford.org
- Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals
- 7:10 p.m.
- Comerica Park
- Tickets: mlb.com
Saturday
- Royal Oak Taco Fest
- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Downtown Royal Oak
- Tickets: bigtickets.com
- Michigan Rib Fest
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Canterbury Village
- Tickets: maingatetickets.com
- Detroit Music Weekend
- Noon to 10 p.m.
- Music Hall Amphitheatre
- More information: detroitmusicweekend.org
- Light Up Livernois
- Noon to 10 p.m.
- The Histroric Avenue of Fashion
- More information: ightuplivernois.com
- Jerk X Jollof: Summer Series
- 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Belt
- More information: jerkxjollof.com
- Salute to America
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Greenfield Village
- Ticket: thehenryford.org
- Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals
- 4:10 p.m.
- Comerica Park
- Tickets: mlb.com
Sunday
- Royal Oak Taco Fest
- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Downtown Royal Oak
- Tickets: bigtickets.com
- Michigan Rib Fest
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Canterbury Village
- Tickets: maingatetickets.com
- Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals
- 12:05 p.m.
- Comerica Park
- Tickets: mlb.com
- Jerk X Jollof: Summer Series
- 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Belt
- More information: jerkxjollof.com
- Salute to America
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Greenfield Village
- Ticket: thehenryford.org
Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.
