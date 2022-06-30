7 things to do in the D this weekend

Watch Now
Royal Oak Taco Fest, Michigan Rib Fest, 4th of July events happening this weekend

Courtesy of Jerk X Jollof
Posted at 11:07 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 23:07:14-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend in metro Detroit will be filled with food and music festivals as well as Fourth of July celebrations including Salute to American at Greenfield Village.

Jerk X Jollof returns and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the Detroit area this weekend:

Friday

  • Royal Oak Taco Fest
  • Michigan Rib Fest
  • Salute to America
  • Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals
    • 7:10 p.m.
    • Comerica Park
    • Tickets: mlb.com

Saturday

  • Jerk X Jollof: Summer Series
  • Salute to America
  • Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals
    • 4:10 p.m.
    • Comerica Park
    • Tickets: mlb.com

Sunday

  • Royal Oak Taco Fest
  • Michigan Rib Fest
  • Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals
    • 12:05 p.m.
    • Comerica Park
    • Tickets: mlb.com
  • Jerk X Jollof: Summer Series

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

