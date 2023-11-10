Salvation Army of Metro Detroit sets $7.9 million fundraising goal for 2023 campaign

(WXYZ) — The annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Christmas Campaign is now underway to help support people in need across metro Detroit.

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit has a $7.9 million fundraising goal for their 2023 campaign.

This year's theme is "Love Beyond Christmas," encouraging the spreading of hope to those in need all year long.

“With the rising cost of living, economic insecurity and inflation, families in metro Detroit are facing financial uncertainty. Some may lack proper shelter, a warm meal or may even be choosing between paying rent and buying presents this Christmas,” said Major Toni Dorrell, General Secretary and Metro Detroit Area Commander, in a press release. “We owe it to our neighbors in need to come together and lend a helping hand when times get tough. When you give to The Salvation Army, your donation makes it possible for us to help our community’s most vulnerable 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.”

Construction also kicked off this mornning in Detroit on the world's tallest Red Kettle.

Ways to give:

Texting GIFT to 24365

Donating money via an online kettle, Paypal, Venmo or physical red kettle

Donating cryptocurrency

Volunteering as a virtual or in-person bell ringer at registertoring.com [registertoring.com]

Visiting SAmetrodetroit.org [sametrodetroit.org]

Calling 877-SAL-MICH