Scam phone calls target Lansing area residents, says State Police

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Michigan State Police is warning Lansing residents of a phone scam circulating in the area.

Officers say the call appears to be coming from the MSP Lansing Post phone line. The scam caller says he is with the police department and is calling to let you know your identity has been stolen.

He then tries to get your personal information such as address and credit card details.

State Police want neighbors to know that officers will never call or contact you by email to get personal information. Troopers will contact in person if any information is needed.

Scammers usually speak with sense of urgency, fooling the victims.

Follow these tips from MSP to avoid the scam:

Do not answer calls from unknown numbers.

Do not give personal information to unknown callers.

Ask for a call-back name and number and use a reliable source to confirm the phone number or email.

Report any suspicious calls to the department's fraud tip line at (800) 409-7621.