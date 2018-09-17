School bus transporting 20 students crashes in Redford Township, no injuries reported

Fair
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A school bus transporting students was involved in a crash in Redford Township Monday morning.
The bus, transporting 20 Redford Union High School students, had a minor crash at Grand River and Beech Daly.
Police say only one student required medical transport, for a breathing issue.
All students were able to get off the bus and parents arrived to take them from the scene.
