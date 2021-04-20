Watch
Scripps looks back at Biden's 'First 100 Days'

Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, about the withdrawal of the remainder of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
Posted at 1:18 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 13:18:20-04

(WXYZ) — The “First 100 Days” is a 30-minute special that explores President Biden’s first months in office.

The show, hosted by Scripps Political Editor Joe St George, explores topics including how the most recent stimulus is impacting the economy and how divorced parents are navigating unintended consequences of the child tax credit.

We also explore President Biden’s actions on gun reform, his policies on immigration and marijuana and future plans to spend trillions on infrastructure in America.

You can watch the special presentation on WXYZ-TV and our OTT platforms on Sunday, May 2 at 2:00 p.m.

