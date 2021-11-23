Search is on for missing woman who left Tennessee for Lyon Township and did not arrive as scheduled

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Phyllis Ann Greene, 73, left her home in Tennessee to travel to New Hudson in Lyon Township and did not arrive as scheduled Monday night.

Family filed a missing persons report in Monroe County, Tennessee approximately 58 miles south of Knoxville in southeastern Tennessee.

“We are asking for the public’s help in locating Ms. Greene,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “I encourage anyone who may have seen her vehicle or someone matching her description to call local law enforcement.”

Phyllis was driving a white 2017 Lincoln MKC sport utility vehicle with Tennessee license plate – NPT 087. Her vehicle was last spotted in Columbus, Ohio by a traffic camera around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Greene is 4'8" tall, weighs approximately 90 pounds, and has long gray-red hair.

Family was last in contact with Greene on Sunday around 10 p.m. by email.

If you believe you have seen Greene or her vehicle, you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950 or 911.