Search underway for missing man who walked away from assisted living home in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Farmington Hill's Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who walked away from an assisted living home.

Troy Alexander, Jr. is 77-years-old, 6/1" and 195 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen walking away from the Brookdale Assisted Living home located at Grand River Avenue near Halsted around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

He was wearing a blue coat with a hood and blue jeans. Mr. Alexander's family is concerned because he has dementia and other medical conditions.

He may have walked or taken a bus to Detroit near Telegraph Road and McNichols Street.

If you have seen Troy Alexander, you're asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police at 248-871-2610 or call 911.