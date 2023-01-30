Several injuries reported after multi-semi & vehicle crash along I-94

Michigan State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving cars and semis along I-94 in Chelsea.

According to police, it happened along westbound I-94 near Main St., and the highway is closed.

MSP said three semi trucks and three vehicles were involved in the crash, and it led to secondary crashes and injuries.

So far, police say one person is critically injured, and all injured were transported to the hospital.

According to police, a semi lost control due to snowy roads and jack-knifed, leading to the other vehicles to crash.