A severe geomagnetic storm could bring the Northern Lights to all of Michigan on Thursday night.

The G4 geomagnetic storm is the second-strongest level and could be similar to the storm that brought the Northern Lights to much of the United States back in May. That storm was a G5.

According to CNN, Shawn Dahl, the service coordinator for the Space Weather Prediction Center, this storm has a 25% chance of becoming a G5.