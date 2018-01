Birmingham (WXYZ) - An upcoming event hopes to bring out the strength, kindness, confidence and inner-beauty in women, ages 13 and up.

Those in attendance will hear from keynote speaker Leah Darrow, and will be treated to live music, a gourmet lunch, prayer and breakout sessions.

The event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Townsend Hotel at 100 Townsend St. in Birmingham. It will go from 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

