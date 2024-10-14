Sheetz plans 3 more locations in metro Detroit, bringing the total to 8

Three more Sheetz locations are coming to metro Detroit, the company announced on Monday. Two will be in Macomb County.

According to Sheetz, the stores will open in Warren, Eastpointe and Ypsilanti, and comes a couple of months after the company's first-ever location opened in Romulus.

VIDEO BELOW: See inside the first Sheetz location in Michigan

See inside the first Sheetz location in Michigan

Sheetz also announced in August plans to open four locations – two in Taylor, one in Macomb Township and one in Warren.

That will eventually bring the total Sheetz locations to 8 across metro Detroit.

The locations are:



8200 Telegraph Road in Taylor

20623 Eureka Road in Taylor

45011 Garfield Road in Macomb

31925 Van Dyke Avenue in Warren

1925 Van Dyke Avenue, Warren, MI 48093

19001 East 9 Mile Road, Eastpointe, MI 48021

2103 West Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

The announcement comes after Sheetz was joined in late August by over 500 local residents, representatives from local nonprofits and local elected officials including Romulus Mayor Robert A. McCraight and Romulus Councilwoman Tina Talley as it hosted a grand opening celebration for its first Detroit-area store located at 33380 Wick Road, Romulus, MI 48174 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. At the event, Sheetz donated a total of $15,000 to the Forgotten Harvest, Romulus Parks and Recreation and Special Olympics of Michigan.

Earlier this year, Sheetz also announced its plans to open a new location in Romulus on Middlebelt Road just north of Interstate 94 and in Chesterfield on 23 Mile Road just east of Interstate 94. In August, Sheetz announced four other locations including two in Taylor, MI, one in Macomb, MI and another in Warren, MI.

ct.sendgrid.net]).