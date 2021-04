DETROIT (WXYZ) — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a Detroit fire truck Saturday evening.

The truck was leaving out on an emergency run around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday when firefighters heard five gunshots, according to Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell. It happened in the 13000 block of Dexter Ave.

Once the engine returned, minor damage could be seen to the rig. There were no injuries.

Detroit police are investigating the incident.