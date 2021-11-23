Silent Disco returns to Beacon Park for the holiday season

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Michiganders can show off their best moves and celebrate the holiday season with a silent disco party in Beacon Park.

The event hosted by the Downtown Detroit Partnership and DTE Beacon Park Foundation kicks off November 27 with a Plaid Party from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Attendees have the chance to immerse themselves in the music with personal headphones directly linked to the DJ. Music selections will include old-school hip hop to Latin music, to top 40, and more.

The next silent disco event will take place on December 11 and the theme will be ugly sweaters. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m..

According to the organizers, Beacon Park will be decorated with holiday lighting displays and feature craft cocktails from Lumen Detroit and on-site food trucks.

Masks are recommended for all who plan to attend the free event and a valid state ID is required to participate.

Spots are limited and silent disco headphones will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis. Masks are recommended.