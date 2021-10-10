Watch
News

Actions

Site of popular amusement park for sale in SW Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
The entrance of Deer Forest located in Coloma, Mich., is overgrown with vegetation on Sept. 17, 2021. The rural amusement park popular for decades in southwestern Michigan is on the auction block. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)<br/><br/>
Deer Forest
Posted at 9:34 AM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 09:34:10-04

COLOMA, Mich. (AP) — A rural amusement park popular for decades in southwestern Michigan is on the auction block.

Visitors could pet animals, ride a Ferris wheel or train and listen to music at Deer Forest in Coloma. The 25-acre site in Berrien County is for sale, along with many buildings that are in rough shape but still standing.

“Perhaps residential might make sense for whomever buys it,” said Rick Levin of Rick Levin & Associates, who is handling the sale. “I don’t know if the best use is a zoo and fun park anymore, but we’ve had a lot of people calling with their fond memories of going here.”

The suggested opening bid is $450,000, though the property had been valued at $3.2 million, Levin said.

The deadline for the sealed bid auction is 4 p.m. EDT on Oct. 14.

Cecil Potts founded the park in 1949. By 1989, more than 3.5 million people had visited Deer Forest, The Herald-Palladium reported.

It has been closed since 2014.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!