Skip Hop recalls convertible high chairs due to fall hazard

(WXYZ) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled Skip Hop Convertible High Chairs, which can be converted into toddler chairs.

The style numbers are 304200 and 304200CN with a date cold found on the back of the chair as follows:

HH102016

HH11/2016

HH4/2017

The high chairs have a reversible seat pad, removable tray, 5-point harness, beechwood footrest and legs.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Skip Hop for a free replacement.

Skip Hop has received 13 reports of the legs of the high chairs detaching, resulting in two reports of bruises to children.