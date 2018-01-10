Skip Hop recalls convertible high chairs due to fall hazard

Fog
(WXYZ) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled Skip Hop Convertible High Chairs, which can be converted into toddler chairs.
The style numbers are 304200 and 304200CN with a date cold found on the back of the chair as follows:
The high chairs have a reversible seat pad, removable tray, 5-point harness, beechwood footrest and legs.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Skip Hop for a free replacement.
Skip Hop has received 13 reports of the legs of the high chairs detaching, resulting in two reports of bruises to children.
