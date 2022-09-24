Watch Now
Soldier who went missing during Korean War accounted for

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Defense Department shows Cpl. Joseph J. Puopolo. The solider from Massachusetts who went missing during the Korean War and was later reported to have died in a prisoner of war camp has been accounted for using modern scientific techniques, military officials said. Puopolo, 19, of East Boston, was accounted for in August, according to a statement Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. (U.S. Defense Department via AP)
Posted at 2:53 PM, Sep 24, 2022
BOSTON (AP) — A soldier from Massachusetts who went missing during the Korean war and was later reported to have died in a prisoner of war camp has been accounted for.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Army Cpl. Joseph J. Puopolo, of East Boston, was just 19 when he was reported missing in December 1950.

It was later reported he had died in a prisoner of war camp.

Military officials say remains disinterred in 2019 were identified as Puopolo through dental and anthropological analysis, mitochondrial DNA analysis and circumstantial evidence.

Puopolo's grandnephew says his family, including the soldier's sister who is now 99 years old, has not forgotten him.

