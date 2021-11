(WXYZ) — Southbound I-75 is closed at 9 Mile due to a deadly crash that left a 49-year-old man dead.

The crash happened between 9 Mile and 8 mile on the Hazel Park-Detroit border.

Drivers should get off at westbound I-696, southbound Woodward and then back to 8 Mile before getting back on I-75.

If you get off at 9 Mile, the service drive is still closed.